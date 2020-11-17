Trump ally McCarthy is reelected leader of House Republicans

WASHINGTON (AP) — Rep. Kevin McCarthy has easily won reelection as House Republican leader. The vote is a stunning turnaround as the entire GOP leadership team was rewarded by their colleagues for reducing the Democrats’ House advantage in the November election. Republicans saw little reason to shake up their leadership after not a single GOP lawmaker in the House lost reelection. For the California Republican, it cements McCarthy’s role as a political survivor who endured setbacks but parlayed an alliance with President Donald Trump to revive his path to one day possibly becoming House speaker.