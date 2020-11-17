In court, Giuliani argues to block Biden win in Pennsylvania

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. (AP) — President Donald Trump’s personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani has gone before a federal judge to accuse Democrats in control of big cities of hatching a conspiracy to steal the election from the Republicans even though no such evidence has emerged.

He argued a case Tuesday in a federal courthouse in Pennsylvania on the Trump campaign’s lawsuit seeking to prevent Pennsylvania from certifying the vote results.

There is no evidence of widespread fraud in the 2020 election. And experts say Trump’s various lawsuits have no chance of reversing the outcome in a single state, let alone the election.