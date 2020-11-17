Trump campaign lawsuit over Pennsylvania vote heads to court

A hearing on the Trump campaign’s federal lawsuit seeking to prevent Pennsylvania officials from certifying the vote results remains on track. It’s scheduled for Tuesday in Williamsport, after the judge quickly denied the campaign’s new lawyer’s request for a delay. The Trump campaign wants to prevent certification of state voting results that give President-elect Joe Biden Pennsylvania’s 20 electoral votes. The lawsuit centers on election procedures that were not uniform across the state. Pennsylvania Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar has asked to have the lawsuit thrown out.