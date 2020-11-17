Tuesday’s Scores

Tuesday’s ScoresNew
PREP FOOTBALL=
Class 6A=
First Round=
Edina 28, Osseo 0
Minnetonka 7, Woodbury 3
Prior Lake 44, Roseville 0
Class 5A=
Section 6=
Quarterfinal=
Monticello 50, St. Cloud Tech 21
Class 4A=
Section 6=
Quarterfinal=
Big Lake 28, Zimmerman 12
Section 7=
Semifinal=
Hermantown 42, Duluth Denfeld 22
Class 3A=
Section 2=
Quarterfinal=
Dassel-Cokato 40, Watertown-Mayer 16
Rockford 16, Holy Family Catholic 10
Section 6=
Quarterfinal=
Albany 62, Sauk Centre 0
New London-Spicer 39, Montevideo 6
Pierz 28, St. Cloud Cathedral 19
Section 7=
Quarterfinal=
Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin 12, Esko 7
Virginia 26, Proctor 8
Section 8=
Quarterfinal=
Perham 57, Park Rapids 12
Class 2A=
Section 5=
Quarterfinal=
Kimball 36, Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City 18
Section 8=
Quarterfinal=
Hawley def. Crookston, forfeit
Warroad 24, Frazee 7
Class 1A=
Section 2=
Quarterfinal=
Minnesota Valley Lutheran 45, AC/GE 0
Section 4=
Quarterfinal=
Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity 22, Parkers Prairie 14
Upsala/Swanville 22, Benson 15
Section 6=
Quarterfinal=
Pine River-Backus 29, Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 6
Section 7=
Quarterfinal=
Braham 24, Barnum 16
North Woods 30, East Central 8
9-Man=
Section 4=
Quarterfinal=
Ortonville 20, Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley 14, OT
Section 6=
Quarterfinal=
Blackduck def. NCEUH, forfeit
Fertile-Beltrami 45, Clearbrook-Gonvick 6
Park Christian def. Nevis, forfeit
Win-E-Mac def. Sebeka, forfeit
Section 7=
Quarterfinal=
Cherry 54, Northeast Range 20
Silver Bay 26, Cook County 0
Section 8=
Quarterfinal=
Badger-Greenbush-Middle River 36, Kittson County Central 28
Goodridge/Grygla-Gatzke 40, Northern Freeze 14
Warren-Alvarado-Oslo 12, United North Central 6
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/