Tuesday’s Scores

8:45 pm Minnesota sports from the Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL=

Class 6A=

First Round=

Edina 28, Osseo 0

Minnetonka 7, Woodbury 3

Prior Lake 44, Roseville 0

Class 5A=

Section 6=

Quarterfinal=

Monticello 50, St. Cloud Tech 21

Class 4A=

Section 6=

Quarterfinal=

Big Lake 28, Zimmerman 12

Section 7=

Semifinal=

Hermantown 42, Duluth Denfeld 22

Class 3A=

Section 2=

Quarterfinal=

Dassel-Cokato 40, Watertown-Mayer 16

Rockford 16, Holy Family Catholic 10

Section 6=

Quarterfinal=

Albany 62, Sauk Centre 0

New London-Spicer 39, Montevideo 6

Pierz 28, St. Cloud Cathedral 19

Section 7=

Quarterfinal=

Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin 12, Esko 7

Virginia 26, Proctor 8

Section 8=

Quarterfinal=

Perham 57, Park Rapids 12

Class 2A=

Section 5=

Quarterfinal=

Kimball 36, Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City 18

Section 8=

Quarterfinal=

Hawley def. Crookston, forfeit

Warroad 24, Frazee 7

Class 1A=

Section 2=

Quarterfinal=

Minnesota Valley Lutheran 45, AC/GE 0

Section 4=

Quarterfinal=

Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity 22, Parkers Prairie 14

Upsala/Swanville 22, Benson 15

Section 6=

Quarterfinal=

Pine River-Backus 29, Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 6

Section 7=

Quarterfinal=

Braham 24, Barnum 16

North Woods 30, East Central 8

9-Man=

Section 4=

Quarterfinal=

Ortonville 20, Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley 14, OT

Section 6=

Quarterfinal=

Blackduck def. NCEUH, forfeit

Fertile-Beltrami 45, Clearbrook-Gonvick 6

Park Christian def. Nevis, forfeit

Win-E-Mac def. Sebeka, forfeit

Section 7=

Quarterfinal=

Cherry 54, Northeast Range 20

Silver Bay 26, Cook County 0

Section 8=

Quarterfinal=

Badger-Greenbush-Middle River 36, Kittson County Central 28

Goodridge/Grygla-Gatzke 40, Northern Freeze 14

Warren-Alvarado-Oslo 12, United North Central 6

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

