Twitter launches disappearing tweets that vanish in a day

(AP) – Twitter is launching tweets that disappear in 24 hours called “Fleets” globally, echoing social media sites like Snapchat, Facebook and Instagram that already have disappearing posts.

The company says the ephemeral tweets, which it calls “fleets,” are designed to allay the concerns of new users who might be turned off by the public and permanent nature of normal tweets.

That thing you didn’t Tweet but wanted to but didn’t but got so close but then were like nah. We have a place for that now—Fleets! Rolling out to everyone starting today. pic.twitter.com/auQAHXZMfH — Twitter (@Twitter) November 17, 2020

The new “Fleets” feature is reminiscent of Instagram and Facebook “stories” and Snapchat’s snaps, which let users post short-lived photos and messages.

Such features are increasingly popular with social media users looking for smaller groups and and more private chats.