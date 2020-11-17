US Sen. Grassley under quarantine after COVID-19 exposure

(KTTC) -- Longtime U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley, who is 87, is under quarantine after being exposed to COVID-19.

The Iowa Republican is awaiting test results after finding out Tuesday morning he had been exposed to the virus. He has served in the U.S. Senate since 1980.

In a statement posted on Twitter, he said he feels well and is not experiencing any symptoms.

He had praised Gov. Kim Reynolds for instituting a mask mandate on Monday, saying the move encourages Iowans to "go about their lives as safely & as normally as possible while keeping our state open for business."