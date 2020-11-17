Utah lawmakers consider K9 training restrictions after audit

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Utah lawmakers are now considering adding further training requirements for dogs and their handlers. At an interim committee hearing on Tuesday, legislators unanimously approved a bill that would require annual certification for Utah police dogs and their handlers. The bill would also amend provisions so that an officer cannot be held liable for a dog’s actions if the animal goes against the officer’s commands. Body camera footage was released this summer of a police officer directing a dog to attack a man who had his hands in the air. The department later released body camera footage of 18 additional dog bite incidents following an internal audit.