Virus deaths hit new high in Wisconsin, Evers releases bills

MADISON, Wis. (AP) -- Deaths from the coronavirus in Wisconsin hit a new daily high as Gov. Tony Evers released a package of proposals to tackle the surging pandemic and health officials cautioned that even when a vaccine becomes available it will be months before most people receive it.

Assembly Speaker Robin Vos also outlined Republican priorities Tuesday, but did not release specifics.

Evers' proposals, and the Vos response, came as the state reported 7,090 more positive COVID-19 cases and an additional 92 deaths. That crushed the previous high of 66 set last week.

There have been 2,741 deaths from COVID-19 in Wisconsin and nearly 324,000 cases.

By SCOTT BAUER

Associated Press