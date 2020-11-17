Virus worries latest hurdle in Florida school shooting case

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Concerns about the coronavirus in jail are the latest roadblock in the death penalty case against the suspect in 2018 massacre that killed 17 people at a Florida high school. Defense attorneys said at a remote hearing Tuesday they want written health safety procedures from the Broward County Sheriff’s Office before Nikolas Cruz’s lawyers and mental health experts enter the jail to evaluate him. The sheriff’s office said it’s working to accommodate those issues. Cruz is charged with murder and attempted murder in the shooting at Marjorie Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland. His attorneys say he would plead guilty in exchange for a life prison sentence.