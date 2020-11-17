Warm weather could stretch into next week

Unseasonably warm temperatures will dominate the forecast through next week. The jet stream is unusually far north for mid-November, this will help bring warm air from the south warming temperatures into the upper 40s and 50s. This warm-up is not expected to be record-breaking, but temperatures will reach 10-15 degrees above average through Thanksgiving.

Over the next nine days, Rochester could see seven of those days with above-average temperatures. Highs will reach the lower and middle 50s on Wednesday and Thursday. A weak frontal boundary will move across the area this weekend which will drop afternoon highs in the middle and upper 30s. Even though we are looking at a slight cool-down this weekend, highs both Saturday and Sunday will be right around average for this time of year. Highs will bump back into the upper 40s by Thanksgiving with partly sunny skies! Conditions will be much different this year for Thanksgiving than they were last year!

Dry conditions are expected through the rest of the workweek. Our next weather-maker doesn't move into the upper Midwest until Saturday afternoon. A light and spotty rain/snow mix will be possible Saturday afternoon and overnight into Sunday. Some snowfall accumulations could be possible into Sunday morning. Snowfall accumulations are expected to be minor at this time.

