2 Iron Range lawmakers spilt with Senate Democratic Caucus

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) -- Two veteran state senators from the Iron Range have broken with other Democrats to form their own independent caucus in a closely divided legislative chamber.

Sens. Tom Bakk, of Cook, and David Tomassoni, of Chisholm, said in a statement that they've left the Senate Democratic Caucus to start a caucus for moderates.

They say it will also focus on the economic interests of northern Minnesota. They expect to become committee chairs.

Minnesota Public Radio reported that the split will give Republicans a bit more breathing room heading into a 2021 session where they were facing a one-seat majority.