5 freed, 2 men in custody after Queens hostage standoff

NEW YORK (AP) — Authorities say two armed men released five people who were held hostage during an apparent robbery attempt at a home in the New York City borough of Queens before they surrendered peacefully. The roughly 5-hour standoff began after officers surrounded the home Tuesday night. Assistant Chief Ruben Beltran says a woman with a young child had reported that two armed men were inside. The New York Police Department’s public information office says five people were released unharmed during police negotiations and the men surrendered about 2 a.m. Their names weren’t immediately released, but police identified them as being 35 and 51 years old. Police say they also recovered two guns from the scene.