Armenia PM responds to truce unrest with stability road map

YEREVAN, Armenia (AP) — Armenia’s prime minister has presented a 15-point “road map” for “ensuring democratic stability” in what appears to be a bid to resolve a political crisis that unfolded after he signed a truce with Azerbaijan. A Russia-brokered cease-fire to halt six weeks of fighting over Nagorno-Karabakh stipulated that Armenia turn over control of some areas its holds outside the separatist territory’s borders to Azerbaijan. Thousands of angry Armenians have been protesting the agreement and calling for Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian’s ouster. Pashinian has brushed off demands for his resignation. But in a Facebook statement presenting his road map on Wednesday, the prime minister reiterated that he considers himself “responsible for the situation”