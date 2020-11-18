Biden approaches 80 million votes in historic victory

President-elect Joe Biden is close to winning more than 80 million votes in his campaign. Biden’s total continues to rise as Democratic strongholds like California and New York process their remaining ballots. He will likely have won the White House by a greater margin than any other president this century other than Barack Obama in 2008. Biden is also on track to win the Electoral College with the same 306 votes that President Donald Trump described as a “landslide” victory in his own 2016 race.