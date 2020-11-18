Bosnians rally against migrants after local man killed

SARAJEVO, Bosnia-Herzegovina (AP) — Several hundred people have rallied in suburb of Bosnia demanding that authorities move migrants from the streets and into camps following a fight and stabbing that killed a local man and wounded two others. Angry citizens on Wednesday protested in Ilidza in the latest anti-migrant gathering in the Balkan country. Bosnia has experience an influx of thousands of migrants trying to reach Western Europe while fleeing war and poverty in their home nations. Police said in a statement that they responded to a call to intervene in a fight in Ilidza late Tuesday and found a body of a Bosnian man at the scene. Police said that three suspects fled the scene and authorities were searching for them.