Channel One Food Bank opens local meal pickup locations ahead of holiday season

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- Ahead of the holidays, Channel One Regional Food Bank wants to remind residents struggling with food insecurity that its open and ready to serve.

The organization recently set up six different prepared meal pickup locations throughout the area with the newest one opening at Graham Park on Nov. 20. The new location is a partnership with Rochester Public Schools to give meal kits to students and their families.

The catered meals will also be available two days a week at two other Rochester distribution locations -- Hope Summit Church and Oak Terrace.

There are also locations opening in Byron, Eyota and Stewartville.

"We really want to get out there that these programs are available," Jessica Sund of Channel One said. "We're seeing too many families who are not coming, and the numbers of people who were receiving free or reduced lunch are not necessarily adding up to people who are taking advantage of these programs. We really want to make sure that people know that it's there. There are no income requirements. There's no restrictions. You just literally show up and we give you food."

The Channel One Food Shelf now allows visitors inside. The organization also offers delivery services. Find out how to access Channel One's services here. The locations will be open through December.