COMING UP: Walz to announce next steps in COVID-19 response (6 p.m.)

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KTTC) -- Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz is scheduled to announce the state's next steps to combat COVID-19 on Wednesday at 6 p.m.

The announcement comes as the state has seen a record increase in COVID-19 cases in recent weeks, and state health officials have urged people to rethink holiday plans amid the surge in cases and hospitalizations.

Among other restrictions, Walz is expected to announce restrictions on youth sports in the state.

You can watch the governor's 6 p.m. announcement live on KTTC and on our website.