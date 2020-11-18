Controversial Fed nominee Shelton stalls in Senate test vote

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump’s controversial nominee to the Federal Reserve has stalled in the Senate after Vice President-elect Kamala Harris returned to the chamber to cast a key vote. Shelton’s nomination to join the Federal Reserve’s powerful board of governors is in limbo after a handful of GOP senators missed the tally because of COVID-related concerns. Shelton is an unusually caustic critic of the Fed and was opposed by three Republican senators. She was opposed by Senate Democrats, most economists and many former Fed officials for her past support of the gold standard and for writings that questioned the Fed’s political independence.