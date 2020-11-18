Edwin Edwards hospitalized again, this time with pneumonia

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Former Louisiana Gov. Edwin Edwards has been hospitalized with pneumonia, only days after he was released from a prior stay for breathing problems. Trina Edwards is the four-term Democratic former governor’s wife. She posted about the latest hospitalization Wednesday on Facebook. She says Edwin Edwards became “very ill” Tuesday evening and was taken to the hospital by ambulance. Trina Edwards says her husband has pneumonia in both lungs and was expected to be hospitalized for several days. The 93-year-old Edwin Edwards spent the prior weekend in a Baton Rouge hospital for respiratory problems.