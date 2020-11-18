EU Commission recommends wide use of rapid COVID-19 tests

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union’s executive arm is asking member nations to generalize the use of rapid antigen tests as winter approaches and Europe struggles to contain a second wave of coronavirus infections. Antigen tests are less reliable than the standard PCR coronavirus tests, but they help track-and-tracing efforts by producing results more quickly. The European Commission on Wednesday encouraged the 27 EU countries to use a common set of COVID-19 tests that could help slow infections while facilitating cross-border travel and reducing the need for air passenger quarantines. The commission said it is allocating 100 million euros ($119 million) to purchase rapid antigen tests and to deliver them to EU member states.