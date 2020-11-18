French lawmakers debate bill on police images amid protests

PARIS (AP) — The French government says a security bill under debate in parliament would not prevent journalists or witnesses from recording police officers in action. The government said the proposed law is intended to protect police officers from online calls for violence. Critics fear that if enacted, the measure would impinge on the rights of journalists. The legislation was the subject of protests in Paris and other cities on Tuesday. The most controversial provision would make it a new criminal offense to publish “with the intent of causing physical or psychological harm” an image that could identify a police officer. Lawmakers are scheduled to vote on the bill next week.