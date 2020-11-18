Greece: No police custody for migrant unaccompanied minors

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greece’s migration minister says the country is abolishing the practice of holding asylum seeker children and teenagers who arrive in Greece without parents or guardians in protective police custody. The practice, which saw newly arrived unaccompanied minors held in police stations across the country sometimes for months at a time and often along with unrelated adults, has been widely condemned by rights groups. It has also led to judgments against Greece by the European Court of Human Rights. Migration and Asylum Minister Notis Mitarachi said Wednesday that as of Nov. 14, no unaccompanied asylum seeker teenagers and children remained in police custody.