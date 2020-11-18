Iraqi FM condemns Baghdad rocket attack as ‘terrorist act’

BAGHDAD (AP) — Iraq’s foreign minister is condemning a rocket attack in the capital, calling it a terrorist act, and says combat operations by the U.S.-led coalition will cease once troop withdrawals take place in the coming weeks. Fuad Hussein’s comments Wednesday came hours after seven rockets struck Baghdad, four of them landing inside the heavily fortified Green Zone, the seat of Iraq’s government and home to the U.S. Embassy. The rockets, which killed a child and wounded five other civilians, indicated an end to an informal truce announced by Iran-backed militias in October to halt attacks targeting the U.S. presence in Iraq.