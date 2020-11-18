Lil Baby, Roddy Ricch, Taylor Swift win Apple Music Awards

NEW YORK (AP) — Rapper Lil Baby has been named artist of the year at the second annual Apple Music Awards. The rapper, who topped the charts this year with his album “My Turn,” was hand-selected by the streaming service’s global editorial team to win the title. The editorial team also named Taylor Swift songwriter of the year and Megan Thee Stallion breakthrough artist of the year. Roddy Ricch won two Apple Music honors that were based on streaming data. His debut album, “Please Excuse Me for Being Antisocial,” was named top album of the year and his smash hit “The Box” was crowned top song of the year.