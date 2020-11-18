Meal kit distributions announced, all RPS students eligible

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- As we head into the the holiday season, the Rochester Public School District wants families to know that meal pick-up kits are available for all students in the district between the ages of 1 and 18, regardless of a family's income.

The kits will include heat-and-serve and ready-to-eat entrees, along with fruit, vegetables and milk.

There are nine different pick-up dates through Christmas. Distribution will occur at Building 35 and Graham Park from 10 a.m. until noon.

The first distributions are this Friday and next Tuesday.