N.C. elections director blocks mom’s ballot after her death

BOLIVIA, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina elections director had to ask members of her board to reject her mother’s absentee ballot because she died several weeks before the general election. Sara Knotts, director of Brunswick County elections, made the request of the board last week because her mother, Anne Ashcraft, submitted her ballot in September, then died of brain cancer on Oct. 11. North Carolina election law requires voters to be alive on Election Day. This includes voters who cast their ballots by mail or during in-person early voting. Knotts said in a tweet last week that it’s the hardest thing she’s ever done as an elections administrator.