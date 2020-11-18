Norwegian Air seeks bankruptcy protection, to restructure

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Low-cost carrier Norwegian Air Shuttle is seeking restructuring and bankruptcy protection in Ireland, where its fleet is held. It said the move was “in the interest of its stakeholders” as the pandemic has caused a near-total halt to global travel. The Oslo-based company this month said it was facing a “very uncertain” future after the Norwegian government turned down its request for additional financial support to survive the coronavirus crisis. Norwegian Air had been struggling even before the pandemic and as flights have been grounded it has made deep job cuts.