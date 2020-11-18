People go hungry in Ethiopia’s Tigray as conflict marches on

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — People are going hungry in Ethiopia’s rebellious northern Tigray region as roads are blocked, airports are closed and the federal government marches on its capital in a final push to win a two-week war. An internal assessment by one humanitarian group, seen by The Associated Press, says that “at this stage there is simply very little left, even if you have money.” It says people “cannot cross over into the other regions of Ethiopia because of fear of what would be done to them.” They expect to be killed. For more than a week, the United Nations and others have warned of disaster.