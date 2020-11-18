Former Army Green Beret pleads guilty to espionage charge

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP/KTTC) — A Minnesota native and former Army Green Beret has pleaded guilty to divulging military secrets to Russia.

Peter Debbins, 45, pleaded guilty to a charge under the federal Espionage Act on Wednesday in federal court in Alexandria. He was arrested back in August.

According to court documents, he gave Russian intelligence agents secrets about his unit’s activities in former Soviet republics. Debbins told Russian intelligence he considered himself a “son of Russia.”

The indictment says Debbins had a 15-year relationship with Russian intelligence.

The relationship began when he was an ROTC undergrad at the University of Minnesota. He graduated from the school in September 1997.

He served in the Army from 1998 to 2005. He was honorably discharged in November 2005 after being removed from command in Azerbaijan for a security violation.

Investigators said he lived in Minnesota from 2005 to 2010 as he worked for a Ukrainian steel manufacturer and a transportation company.

He faces up to life in prison when he is sentenced in February.

KTTC contributed to this story.