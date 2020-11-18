T-wolves take guard Anthony Edwards with top pick in draft

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Timberwolves have made Georgia shooting guard Anthony Edwards the first overall pick in the NBA draft.

He’s the latest addition in Minnesota’s ongoing attempt to return to relevancy.

The 6-foot-5 Edwards adds a potentially dynamic scorer to the lineup, after leading all freshmen in the nation in scoring in 2019-20 at 19.1 points per game.

Edwards became the 11th straight one-and-done player to be the No. 1 pick, coming in a year where there was no clear obvious choice.

The 19-year-old native of Atlanta will slide in next to center Karl-Anthony Towns and point guard D’Angelo Russell for a Wolves team that finished 19-45 last season.

Towns was the only other No. 1 pick the Wolves have made, in 2015.

Commissioner Adam Silver announced the pick from ESPN headquarters in Bristol, Connecticut. The draft was originally scheduled for June 25 before multiple delays caused by the coronavirus pandemic pushed it back out and out of its usual home at Barclays Center in Brooklyn.