Thai police gird for trouble after chaotic political protest

BANGKOK (AP) — Police in Thailand’s capital are bracing for possible trouble a day after a political protest outside Parliament by pro-democracy demonstrators was marred by violence that left 55 people injured, including as many as six with gunshot wounds. The protesters, enraged at what they regard as disproportionate use of force against them by police who employed chemical-laced water cannons and tear gas, are gathering for another protest late Wednesday in central Bangkok. Tuesday’s protest was held as a joint session of the House and Senate debated seven motions for amending the constitution. A vote on the motions is taking place Wednesday.