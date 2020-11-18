Trump pays $3 million for recount of 2 Wisconsin counties

MADISON, Wis. (AP) -- President Donald Trump's campaign has paid $3 million for a recount of two heavily Democratic Wisconsin counties, saying that they were the sight of the "worst irregularities."

That comes although no evidence of wrongdoing has been presented and state elections officials have said there was none.

Trump paid for the recounts in Milwaukee and Dane counties overnight Tuesday and planned to submit the required paperwork to trigger the recount on Wednesday.

In the two counties Trump chose for the recount, Democrat Joe Biden received 577,455 votes compared with 213,157 for Trump. Biden won statewide by 20,608 votes, based on canvassed results submitted by the counties.

Canvassed vote results submitted by all 72 counties show Democrat Joe Biden beat Trump by 20,608 votes. Trump has until 5 p.m. Wednesday to file for a recount and pay for it.

If he wants a statewide recount, Trump will have to pay $7.9 million up front. He can also request recounts only in certain counties, which would reduce the cost.

Recounts in Wisconsin and across the country have historically resulted in very few vote changes. Trump and other Republicans have made claims of fraud and irregularities in the Wisconsin election, without evidence.