Trump fires agency head who vouched for 2020 vote security

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump has fired the nation’s top election security official, a widely respected member of the administration who had dared to refute the Republican president’s unsubstantiated claims of electoral fraud. The dismissal Tuesday of the director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, Christopher Krebs, was abrupt but not a surprise. Since his loss to Democrat Joe Biden, Trump has been ridding his administration of officials seen as insufficiently loyal and denouncing how the election was conducted. Krebs has been issuing a stream of statements and tweets over the past week attesting to the proper conduct of the election.