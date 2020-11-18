UK insurance firm RSA agrees to $9.4 billion takeover offer

LONDON (AP) — RSA Insurance, one of the U.K.’s oldest insurance companies, has agreed to a takeover by Canadian and Danish buyers in a cash deal that values it at 7.2 billion pounds ($9.4 billion). Canada’s Intact Financial and Denmark’s Tryg said they had settled on final terms for the cash offer. They say Wednesday that it represents a 51% premium on RSA’s share price on Nov. 4, the day before plans for the offer were revealed. RSA was founded more than 305 years ago and is one of the world’s longest-standing general insurers. Its brands offer personal insurance for home, car, pet and travel, as well as commercial insurance.