Video shows car driving at deputy in teens’ fatal shooting

COCOA, Fla. (AP) — Video released from a Florida sheriff’s office shows two deputies pulling their weapons and one firing at a car as it drives at him in a shooting that killed two Black teenagers. The video was released Tuesday by the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office after the teenagers’ families and their attorney, famed civil rights attorney Benjamin Crump, demanded more information about last Friday’s events that led up to the fatal shooting of A.J. Crooms and Sincere Pierce. The sheriff’s office says the deputy was forced to fire his weapon in order to stop the car from hitting him.