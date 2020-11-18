Weekly state high school football rankings
Minneapolis (AP) — The Associated Press state high school football polls for the week of November 18, first-place votes in parentheses, record and total points as voted upon by a statewide panel of prep sports writers:
|Class 6A
|School
|Total
|Points
|Prv
|1. Lakeville South (4)
|(6-0)
|40
|1
|2. Eden Prairie
|(6-0)
|36
|2
|3. Rosemount
|(4-0)
|32
|5
|4. St. Michael-Albertville
|(5-1)
|27
|3
|5. Blaine
|(5-1)
|20
|7
|6. Farmington
|(5-1)
|19
|9
|(tie) Maple Grove
|(4-1)
|19
|6
|8. Shakopee
|(4-2)
|12
|T10
|9. East Ridge
|(4-1)
|9
|4
|10. Totino-Grace
|(4-2)
|3
|NR
Others receiving votes: Stillwater 2, Prior Lake 1.
|Class 5A
|School
|Total
|Points
|Prv
|1. St. Thomas Academy (5)
|(5-0)
|50
|1
|2. Moorhead
|(6-0)
|42
|2
|3. Mankato West
|(5-0)
|41
|3
|4. Andover
|(6-0)
|35
|4
|5. Chanhassen
|(5-0)
|32
|5
|6. Mahtomedi
|(4-1)
|19
|9
|7. Spring Lake Park
|(5-1)
|17
|T10
|8. Robbinsdale Armstrong
|(4-1)
|9
|T10
|9. Tartan
|(5-1)
|8
|7
|10. Bemidji
|(4-2)
|6
|8
Others receiving votes: Rogers 5, Owatonna 4, Elk River 3, Chaska 2, Rochester Mayo 2
|Class 4A
|School
|Total
|Points
|Prv
|1. Fridley (5)
|(6-0)
|50
|1
|2. Rocori
|(6-0)
|45
|2
|3. Grand Rapids
|(6-0)
|40
|4
|4. Jordan
|(4-0)
|28
|5
|5. Hutchinson
|(4-2)
|25
|3
|6. Detroit Lakes
|(5-1)
|21
|T10
|7. Kasson-Mantorville
|(4-2)
|18
|9
|8. Marshall
|(4-2)
|12
|6
|9. Becker
|(3-2)
|9
|NR
|10. Hermantown
|(5-2)
|7
|NR
Others receiving votes: Orono 6, Princeton 6, Willmar 5, Byron 2, Holy Angels 1.
|Class 3A
|School
|Total
|Points
|Prv
|1. Annandale (4)
|(6-0)
|40
|1
|2. Cannon Falls
|(6-0)
|36
|2
|3. Albany
|(6-0)
|32
|3
|4. Pierz
|(6-0)
|27
|4
|5. Waseca
|(4-1)
|20
|T5
|(tie) Mora
|(5-0)
|20
|T5
|7. Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton
|(5-0)
|18
|7
|8. Litchfield
|(5-1)
|9
|9
|(tie) Rochester Lourdes
|(4-1)
|9
|8
|10. Plainview1Elgin-Millville
|(4-2)
|3
|10
Others receiving votes: St. Croix Lutheran 2, Aitkin 2, Luverne 2.
|Class 2A
|School
|Total
|Points
|Prv
|1. Caledonia (4)
|(3-0)
|40
|1
|2. Blue Earth Area
|(6-0)
|35
|2
|3. Barnesville
|(6-0)
|32
|3
|4. Minneapolis North
|(5-1)
|29
|4
|5. Chatfield
|(4-1)
|22
|7
|6. Morris Area-Chokio-Alberta
|(5-1)
|17
|5
|7. Moose Lake-Willow River
|(3-1)
|16
|6
|8. Paynesville
|(5-1)
|11
|8
|9. St. Agnes
|(5-0)
|10
|NR
|10. Eden Valley-Watkins
|(5-1)
|5
|NR
Others receiving votes: Maple River 2, Redwood Valley 1.
|Class A
|School
|Total
|Points
|Prv
|1. Blooming Prairie (4)
|(4-0)
|40
|1
|2. Mahnomen-Waubun
|(5-0)
|35
|2
|3. Minneota
|(6-0)
|33
|3
|4. Mayer Lutheran
|(6-0)
|28
|5
|5. Murray County Central
|(6-0)
|24
|6
|6. BOLD
|(5-1)
|18
|T7
|7. Dawson-Boyd
|(5-1)
|16
|4
|8. New York Mills
|(4-0)
|9
|10
|9. Wabasso
|(5-1)
|8
|T7
|10. Lester Prairie-Holy Trinity
|(6-1)
|4
|T7
|(tie) Breckenridge
|(5-1)
|4
|NR
Others receiving votes: Browerville 1.
|Class 9-MAN
|School
|Total
|Points
|Prv
|1. Grand Meadow (3)
|(6-0)
|30
|1
|2. Hills-Beaver Creek
|(6-0)
|27
|2
|3. Hancock
|(6-0)
|24
|3
|4. South Ridge
|(6-0)
|21
|4
|5. Mountain Iron-Buhl
|(4-0)
|18
|5
|6. Stephen-Argyle
|(6-0)
|15
|6
|7. Renville County West
|(5-0)
|12
|7
|8. Ogilvie
|(5-1)
|6
|8
|9. Win-E-Mac
|(5-1)
|5
|10
|10. Lanesboro
|(6-1)
|4
|NR
Others receiving votes: Mountain Lake Area 2, Goodridge-Grygla-Gatzke 1.