Windy and mild conditions continue Thursday

After reaching the 50s in SE Minnesota and NE Iowa on Wednesday, even warmer conditions are expected Thursday. High temperatures will range from the upper 50s to even the lower 60s in some parts of NE Iowa. Winds will be breezy out of the south around 15-25 mph.

Wind gusts Thursday afternoon could reach near 25-30 mph. A weak cold front will move across the area Thursday night and will shift winds to the north-northwest on Friday. Winds will be breezy Friday morning around 10-15 mph with gusts reaching near 20 mph. Calmer weather is expected Friday night extending through the weekend. Sustained winds will be around 5-8 mph Saturday and Sunday.

Temperatures will drop this weekend but will be very seasonable with highs in the lower 40s with partly cloudy skies. There's still the possibility of a light rain/snow mix overnight Saturday into Sunday. Accumulations are expected to be minor to none. Precipitation chances are growing Monday into Tuesday. Skies should clear by Wednesday with sunny skies expected for Thanksgiving.

Nick