Wounded Waseca officer gifted new ride and $25,000

ALBERT LEA, Minn. (KTTC) -- It's been a long road to recovery for officer Arik Matson. He was wounded in the line of duty. Now, he has a new set of wheels for his journey.

Wednesday the Minnesota Police and Peace Officers Association presented Matson with an accessible vehicle that will accommodate his wheelchair, along with a check for $25,000. The association raised the money through a GoFundMe campaign.

"This is a very generous donation, a very big gift," said attorney Phong Luong, who spoke at the event. "However, it pales in comparison to what you've already accomplished. It pales in comparison to the sacrifices you've given to your community."

Matson was shot in the head last November while responding to a 911 call.

"He was unconscious, put in a coma for so long," said Ted Herman, Albert Lea police officer. "He didn't recognize anybody and was in so much pain."

Matson spent several months in a rehabilitation facility. He finally returned home in October. He has made significant progress, and is now able to walk and speak. Matson's friends and colleagues see him as an inspiration.

"He's what we all strive to be," Herman said. "He's a goodhearted, good person, who's willing to help people. And he's strong."