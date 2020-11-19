Advice to Dutch government: Vaccinate elderly and ill first

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — An advisory panel says the Dutch government should prioritize coronavirus vaccinations for people over the age of 60, those with underlying health problems and frontline health care workers when the first shots become available. The advice from the Health Council of the Netherlands published Thursday tackles the question of who should get first access to vaccines against the virus. Governments around the world are starting to confront that potentially thorny issue with coronavirus vaccines likely to become in the coming months. The health minister of the Netherlands welcomed the committee’s recommendation and says the government will quickly make an initial decision about the country’s vaccination strategy.