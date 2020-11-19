Australian minister says war crimes report made her ‘ill’

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australian Defense Minister Linda Reynolds said she was “physically ill” after reading a military report into war crimes that found evidence that elite Australian troops unlawfully killed 39 Afghan prisoners, farmers and civilians. “I was like every other Australian who watched that; I was totally and utterly shocked and mortified,” she told a business conference in Perth, Australia. “I got the report two weeks ago and it made me physically ill.” Australian Defence Force Chief Gen. Angus Campbell on Thursday said the report included alleged instances in which new patrol members would shoot a prisoner in order to achieve their first kill in a practice known as “blooding.”