Belarus nuclear plant resumes producing electricity

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Belarus’ nuclear power plant, which went out of service a few days after it started operating, has resumed producing electricity. The country’s energy ministry said Thursday the reactor in the plant’s first unit is working at 40% of its 1,200-megawatt capacity and is sending electricity to the power grid. The Astravyets plant went online in early November, but stopped producing electricity on Nov. 8. Officials in neighboring Lithuania have long opposed the plant, citing safety concerns, and stopped buying electricity from Belarus when the plant started operating. The plant is about 25 miles southeast of Lithuanian capital Vilnius.