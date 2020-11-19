Biden chides Trump for lack of cooperation on vaccine

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — President-elect Joe Biden is criticizing President Donald Trump’s unprecedented attempt to block the peaceful transition of power at the White House, saying it has hindered the flow of information about programs to fast-track a coronavirus vaccine.

Biden told the National Governors Association’s leadership group on Thursday that his incoming team “hasn’t been able to get everything we need” from the Trump administration.

Biden specifically cited “Operation Warp Speed,” the federal government’s partnership with private pharmaceutical companies to develop a COVID-19 vaccine.

Biden promised the state leaders that he’ll “make sure you get the resources you need … to beat this virus.”