CDC pleads with Americans to not travel for Thanksgiving

NEW YORK (AP) — The nation’s top public health agency is pleading with Americans not to travel for Thanksgiving, or to spend the holiday with people with whom they are not currently living.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released the recommendations Thursday, one week before the traditional family gathering celebration.

The pleas came at a time when diagnosed coronavirus infections, hospitalizations, and deaths are skyrocketing across the U.S.

If families decide to include returning college students, military service members, or others, the CDC recommends that host families take precautions.

Gatherings should be outdoor if possible, with people staying 6 feet apart, wearing masks and with just one person serving food.