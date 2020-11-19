Cooler temperatures expected this weekend

Cooler temperatures are on the way for Friday. Highs will be in the middle and lower 40s with partly sunny skies. Winds will stay breezy out of the north-northwest around 10-15 mph. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 20s as we head into the weekend.

We are tracking two chances for a wintry mix over the next 5-7 days. The first chance will be Sunday morning. A weak line of rain/snow will move across the area during the mid-morning hours Sunday. Accumulations are expected to be minor with how isolated the precipitation will be. The stronger weather-maker will move through the area Tuesday. Precipitation is expected to start as snow with temperatures around freezing and then change to a rain/snow mix later in the day. We could be looking at slick conditions come Tuesday afternoon and evening. More details to come!

Seasonable type conditions are on the way for Friday and the weekend. Highs will be in the middle and lower 40s through Sunday. Sunny skies are expected both Friday and Saturday with calmer northwesterly winds. Overnight lows this weekend will drop into the 20s with light winds. Next week, highs will rebound on Wednesday and Thursday warming back into the middle and lower 40s. Dry conditions are likely for Thanksgiving!

Nick