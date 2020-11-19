Cowboys up: Surging Vikes settle in at home for 3 straight

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings stumbled into their bye with a 1-5 record. That was their low-water mark of four games under the .500 mark for the first time in coach Mike Zimmer’s seven seasons. Less than a month later, the Vikings are 4-5 with a legitimate path to the playoffs if they can maintain this post-bye momentum. They host Dallas on Sunday, their first of three straight home games against losing teams. The Cowboys are 2-7 and aiming for a similar post-bye bounce. They’ve lost four straight games but remain well in the NFC East race.