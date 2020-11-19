EU plans to expand Belarus crackdown sanctions to businesses

BRUSSELS (AP) — A top European Union official says the EU plans to prepare a new round of sanctions against Belarus that will target businesses and entrepreneurs as a security crackdown on protesters continues in the ex-Soviet nation. Foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said Thursday that EU member nations agreed in principle on the extra measures as a response to the “brutality of authorities.” Human rights advocates in Belarus report that more than 17,000 people have been detained and thousands of them brutally beaten since the country’s August presidential election. The EU has already imposed sanctions on Lukashenko and more than 50 officials over their role in the protest crackdown.