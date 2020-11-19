Fire in petrochemical factory in Iran kills 1, injures 4

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — A fire at a petrochemical factory in southwestern Iran has killed one worker and injured four others. Iranian state TV said the worker died after jumping off a platform where the blaze erupted during the unloading of carbohydrate materials. It said firefighters put out the fire after two hours. The incident happened on Kharg Island in the Persian Gulf, which is home to Iran’s biggest crude export terminal. The report did not elaborate as to what caused the fire. Iran has struggled to raise safety standards in its aging oil pipelines and plants, which have deteriorated under years of U.S. sanctions.