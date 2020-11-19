Georgia hand tally of votes is complete, affirms Biden lead

ATLANTA (AP) — A top Georgia election official says a hand tally of the ballots cast in the presidential race has been completed, and that the results affirm Democrat Joe Biden’s narrow lead over Republican President Donald Trump.

Gabriel Sterling released the information to The Associated Press on Thursday.

The hand recount of about 5 million votes stemmed from an audit required by a new state law and wasn’t in response to any suspected problems with the state’s results or an official recount request.

The state has until Friday to certify results that have been certified and submitted by the counties.