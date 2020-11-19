Iowa defensive line causing trouble for Big Ten quarterbacks

An Iowa defensive line that had to replace three starters has turned out to be one of the Big Ten’s top performing units. Daviyon Nixon and Zach VanValkenburg are playing at an All-Big Ten level, and returning starter Chauncey Golston and graduate transfer Jack Heflin also are having strong years. The Hawkeyes have 11 sacks through four games, one behind Indiana’s Big Ten-leading total of 12. VanValkenburg transferred to Iowa from Division II Hillsdale College in Michigan and is coming off a three-sack game against Minnesota.