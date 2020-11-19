Malaysia group teaches refugee women how to read and write

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — Refugee women in Malaysia, some in their late 50s, are learning to read and write for the first time. The classes outside Kuala Lumpur are offered by the Women for Refugees group, which was formed in September by two law students to help illiterate migrant women integrate into the local community and empower them to be more than just passive wives. One of the students said the group was started at the request of the women themselves. The weekly two-hour literacy classes in English and Malay are held in a rundown two-story block that houses some 50 families.